Gs Investments Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 5.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.12. 2,536,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

