Gs Investments Inc. Has $527,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $21.95.

