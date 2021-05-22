Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $42.71 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00395107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00201496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.78 or 0.00920354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,923,670 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

