Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

