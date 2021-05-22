Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.33 ($25.10).

HHFA opened at €21.66 ($25.48) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.26 ($15.60) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

