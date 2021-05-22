Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

