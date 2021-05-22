Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

HRGLY stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

