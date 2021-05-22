Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $138.55 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $865.91 million and approximately $138.55 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00085816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00859126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00089628 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

