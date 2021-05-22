Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 320,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

