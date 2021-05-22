Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDU. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3,985.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

