Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.