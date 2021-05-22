Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $195.69. 1,525,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.