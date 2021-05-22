Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawkins to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.