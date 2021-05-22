Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawkins to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

