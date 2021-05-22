HC Advisors LLC Acquires 47,800 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in New Gold by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 306,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

NGD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 4,437,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

