HC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 387,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,176. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

