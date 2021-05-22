HC Advisors LLC Purchases 412 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. 958,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,446. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

