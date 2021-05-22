HC Wainwright Lowers Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target to $30.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,553,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,875,963. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 187.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.