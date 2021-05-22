HC Wainwright Raises Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $80.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

