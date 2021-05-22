HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $55.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 262,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,942. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.