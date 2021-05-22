Head-To-Head Comparison: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Remark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A Remark $5.02 million 32.64 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -3.15

Remark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B Communications and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08% Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49%

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remark beats B Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

