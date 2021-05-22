Head to Head Comparison: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) versus UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 41.80 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 1.00 $24.63 million $2.21 17.61

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Risk & Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cowen 0 0 5 0 3.00

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.96%. Cowen has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.53%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Cowen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Summary

Cowen beats UP Fintech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. In addition, the company offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients, as well as provides investment research services. Further, it is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

