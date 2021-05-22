Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49% Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 3.52 $87.72 million $1.10 15.46 Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.57 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookline Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

