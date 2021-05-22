Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

