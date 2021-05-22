Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.37

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and traded as high as $105.24. Heineken shares last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Lagunitas, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Edelweiss, Desperados, Harar, Windhoek, Maltina, Dos Equis, Red Stripe, GÃ¶sser, Sagres, Affligem, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

