HelloGold Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $538,741.23 and $629.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.00908509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00091507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.