Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

VIR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 338,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

