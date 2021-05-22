Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $38.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

