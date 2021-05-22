Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

