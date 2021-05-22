HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Peter Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get HGL alerts:

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.