Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $80.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.13, but opened at $76.88. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 7,756 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
