Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $80.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.13, but opened at $76.88. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 7,756 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.