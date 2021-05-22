High Liner Foods’ (HLF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.20. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$439.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.