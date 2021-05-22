Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Director David John Hartzell Sells 1,262 Shares of Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

