Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 885

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

HSX stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 934.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

