HomeServe’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,117.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,030 shares of company stock worth $46,679,364.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

