Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. 1,370,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

