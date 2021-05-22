Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 3,822,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

