Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost as the company posted robust sales numbers in second-quarter fiscal 2021, alongside pulling up its sales view. Results were backed by robust foodservice recovery, elevated retail, deli and international demand, and better supply-chain performance. Apart from these, the company is gaining on the pre-pandemic period’s efforts to raise production, mainly for the pizza toppings and dry sausage categories. Management remains optimistic about the foodservice industry. Also, it expects to keep witnessing high demand in the retail, deli and international channels. However, the company is seeing high COVID-19 costs, as well as input cost inflation. Management expects the elevated-cost scenario to persist for the rest of the year, including high freight costs.”

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 3,861,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,220. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

