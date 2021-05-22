Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

HWM opened at $33.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

