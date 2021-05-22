Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.01.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.79. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28. Also, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

