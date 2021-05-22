Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

