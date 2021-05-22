HyperAlloy (ALLOY) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 65.9% lower against the dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $638,888.06 and $2.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00191553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00849370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

