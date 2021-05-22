Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX:HYM) Insider Buys A$655,444.99 in Stock

Hyperion Metals Limited (ASX:HYM) insider Todd Hannigan acquired 664,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$655,444.99 ($468,174.99).

Hyperion Metals Company Profile

Hyperion Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, such as zinc, lead, copper, and silver. It holds 100% interest in the Milford project consisting of 100 claims located in Beaver County, Utah; and Titan Heavy Mineral Sand project located in the southeast of the United States.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyperion Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperion Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.