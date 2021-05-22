IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 5.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.25. 775,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,795. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

