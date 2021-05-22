iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,277. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $418.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

