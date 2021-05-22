IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 814 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

