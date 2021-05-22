IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,063 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,804,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,216,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

