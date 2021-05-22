IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $828,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of HII stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $809,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.