IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $970,000 Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in VEREIT by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $46.13 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.