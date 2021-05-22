IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $233.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.93.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

