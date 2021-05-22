IFP Advisors Inc Buys 362 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

